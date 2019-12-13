Play

The Bengals signed Lodge to the practice squad Friday, according to the league's official transactions log.

Lodge spent the offseason in Tampa Bay, and he'll now work to make the most of his opportunity on Cincinnati's practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss caught 65 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

