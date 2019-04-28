DaMarkus Lodge: Set to join Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers are expected to sign Lodge as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.
Lodge was the third wheel of an Ole Miss offense that featured both A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf, who were both drafted in the first three rounds. Despite the lack of notoriety, Lodge caught 65 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns last season. He will head to a receiving corps that features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
