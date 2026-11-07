The Eagles released Pierce (undisclosed) from IR with an injury settlement Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Pierce had been placed on injured reserve Oct. 28 due to an undisclosed issue. That was going to require him to miss at least four contests, but with the injury settlement, the veteran running back is now a free agent and is eligible to suit up as soon as he finds work with another club. Pierce appeared in three games with Philadelphia before being let go, rushing 37 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns while adding seven catches for 14 yards on 11 targets. He also took some turns as a kick returner, which could help him in his quest to latch on with another organization.