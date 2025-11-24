Pierce signed with the Chiefs' practice squad Monday.

Pierce also received offers from a laundry list of other teams, including the Chargers, Bears, Broncos, Eagles, Colts and Bengals, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Pierce was cut by the Texans last week and quickly finds a new home in Kansas City, where he'll serve as organizational depth behind Isiah Pacheco (knee), Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith, Elijah Mitchel and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Pierce could quickly find a spot on the 53-man roster for an offense that is desperate for some sort of jolt from the backfield.