Parms (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve by the Panthers on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Parms reverted to IR after being waived/injured by Carolina at the end of the preseason. The 27-year-old has yet to appear in an NFL game since going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2015.

