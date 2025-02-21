Martinez has entered the 2025 NFL Draft, per a post on his personal X account.

Martinez, who transferred to Miami from Oregon State for his final collegiate season in 2024, was part of the festivities leading up to the Reese's Senior Bowl but didn't end up registering a stat during the contest. However, he got his measurements taken and sized up at 5-foot-11 and one-eighth inch and 226 pounds. He put on a show to close out his college career, rushing 14 times for a career-high 179 yards and a touchdown against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, helping him cross the 1,000-yard rushing mark for a second consecutive season. Martinez has just 32 catches to his name across three college seasons and hasn't graded out as an elite prospect, but PFF indicates he improved his pass blocking a bit in his time at Miami after struggling mightily in his two prior seasons at Oregon State. He's viewed as a likely Day 3 back and will aim to boost his draft stock at the NFL Combine and/or the Hurricanes' Pro Day.