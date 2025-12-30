The Packers signed Martinez to the practice squad Tuesday.

With MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) on injured reserve, it seems the Packers would like to bolster their running back room before the upcoming playoff run. The rookie seventh-rounder was waived from the Seahawks at the end of the pre-season and has not yet started in an NFL game. Lloyd is a likely candidate for elevation if Josh Jacobs, Emmanuel Wilson or Chris Brooks were to suffer an injury in the coming weeks.