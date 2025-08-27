Martinez signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday.

Martinez was highly touted even as a seventh-round pick due to a productive collegiate career at where he rushed for 2,187 yards (6.2 YPC) and 19 touchdowns over his final two seasons. However, the Miami product had an underwhelming preseason with just 84 yards on 24 carries (3.5 YPC) and was clearly outplayed by second-year back George Holani, who earned a spot on the active roster. Martinez is still just 21 years old and will have time to develop in a system that's favorable to running backs. If one of Holani, Kenneth Walker or Zach Charbonnet gets injured, either Martinez or Jacardia Wright will likely be called up.