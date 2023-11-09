The Cardinals cut Williams (foot) from the practice squad injured list with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Cardinals made two cuts from their backfield Thursday, with the other one Tony Jones getting waived from the active roster. The combination of moves may mean James Conner (knee) is poised to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, but Williams himself now must meet the terms of the settlement in order to find another opportunity elsewhere.