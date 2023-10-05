Williams signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams hasn't seen consistent NFL action since his time with the Bears in 2021 and is probably best remembered for his two seasons with the Chiefs in 2018 and 2019. The 31-year-old spent camp with the Raiders, but he was unable to make their 53-man roster and has remained a free agent since. He'll give Arizona some extra organizational depth at running back while Keaontay Ingram continues to recover from a neck injury.