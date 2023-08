Williams received a tryout with the Raiders on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Williams was last with the Falcons but was waived from injured reserve with a rib injury. Now healthy, the 31-year-old is working to find a new opportunity. His last significant role came with the Bears in 2021, when he appeared in 12 games and rushed for 164 yards on 40 carries and two touchdowns. He also tallied 16 receptions on 23 targets for 103 yards and a third touchdown.