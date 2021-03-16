Williams will be released by Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Williams' release will save the Chiefs $2.175 million against their salary cap. The running back opted out of the 2020 season, but plans to resume playing in 2021.The 28-year-old, who logged 111 carries for 498 yards and five TDs in 11 games during the 2019 campaign, should catch on elsewhere as a depth back, but he has the ability to carve out a larger role down the road in the right team context.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Expected back in 2021•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Opts out of 2020 campaign•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Undeterred by Edwards-Helaire•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Could keep starting job•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Facing new competition•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Option to be picked up•