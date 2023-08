Las Vegas is slated to release Williams on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams' release comes shortly after Josh Jacob officially returned to team facilities and signing for the 2023 season. The 31-year-old will now need to search for a depth role elsewhere. Williams' versatility should help his odds of latching on at the end of a different roster, but he hasn't suited up for significant NFL action since 2021, as he played just one game with the Falcons last season.