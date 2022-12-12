The Falcons waived Williams (ribs) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams rushed twice for two yards across 10 snaps during the season opener before picking up a rib injury. He was placed on IR the following Saturday after not practicing at all during Week 2 prep. He's been on IR since, but Schefter relays that the veteran running back is 100 percent healthy and looking to make an impact for a new team. Coming into the campaign, Williams had recorded 1,394 scrimmage yards and 16 total touchdowns over his past three seasons (two with Kansas City and one with Chicago), by far the best stretch of his eight-year career.
