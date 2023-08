Byrd (hamstring) and the Panthers have come to terms on an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Byrd was facing the possibility of missing the entire 2023 season before reaching this agreement. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, his hamstring injury will require surgery, but it is not believed to be season-ending. Thus, once he has recovered, the pass catcher will be free to try and snag a new opportunity.