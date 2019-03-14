Byrd (arm) became a free agent Wednesday after not being tendered a contract by the Panthers, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Byrd landed on injured reserve in late November after suffering a broken arm Week 12 against the Seahawks. The 26-year-old had only one catch for eight yards in eight games with Carolina in 2018, which helps explain why the team opted not to hold onto him as a restricted free agent.