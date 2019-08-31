Damion Jeanpiere: Let go by Panthers
Jeanpiere was waived by the Panthers on Friday, Max Henson of the team's official website reports.
No surprise here, as Jeanpiere figured to be a long shot at earning a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster. However, the undrafted rookie could still potentially be invited join the team's practice squad.
