Ratley has been waived by the Browns, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
The 2018 sixth-round pick was limited by a groin injury throughout some of training camp causing a bit of a slip in the depth chart behind the likes of Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones. It's possible, should Ratley make it through waivers unclaimed, the Texas A&M product could return to the team's practice squad although Ratley's NFL experience might make him valuable enough to be a depth piece on another team's roster down the road.
