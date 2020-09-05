Ratley has been waived by the Browns, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

The 2018 sixth-round pick was limited by a groin injury throughout some of training camp causing a bit of a slip in the depth chart behind the likes of Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones. It's possible, should Ratley make it through waivers unclaimed, the Texas A&amp;M product could return to the team's practice squad although Ratley's NFL experience might make him valuable enough to be a depth piece on another team's roster down the road.

