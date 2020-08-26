site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: damion-willis-done-in-cincinnati | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Damion Willis: Done in Cincinnati
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 25, 2020
at
8:26 pm ET 1 min read
The Bengals waived
Willis on Tuesday.
Willis had nine catches for 82 yards across 10 games as a rookie with the Bengals last season. He also spent time on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound wideout will now look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league.
More News
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/22/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/10/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/04/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read