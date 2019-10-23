Play

The Bengals waived Willis on Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

This shouldn't be construed as a sign A.J. Green (ankle) is near a return, as Willis played just 10 offensive snaps over the last two games and drew one target. The undrafted rookie is a candidate for the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories