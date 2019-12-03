Play

The Bengals waived Willis on Tuesday.

Willis has suited up in 10 games for the Bengals this year, recording nine receptions for 82 scoreless yards. The team is activating John Ross (shoulder) from IR, so Willis is the roster casualty. If he clears waivers, he's expected to land on the practice squad.

