Arnette was suspended by the NFL on Tuesday for the first three weeks of the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports

Arnette appeared in 13 games for Las Vegas over two years but was waived after an incriminating video of him surfaced. He was briefly signed to Kansas City's practice squad this past January before getting arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon as well. The 2020 first-round pick's suspension will make it even harder for him to find a team ahead of the coming season.