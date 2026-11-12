The Vikings signed Bankston to the practice squad Wednesday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.

Bankston was cut from the Packers' practice squad Oct. 20, but the New Mexico product will find a new home with the Vikings and stay in the NFC North division. He was with Minnesota during the tail end of the 2025 season and was with the Giants in training camp before being cut by New York on Aug. 29. Bankston's addition gives the Vikings additional backfield depth and a potential contributor on special teams.