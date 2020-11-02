Coach Pete Carroll notes that Harrison "needed a little time to get in football shape" upon joining the Seahawks' practice squad Oct. 7, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll expanded by stating that Harrison has been working hard to get his body right, adding "when his opportunity comes he'll be ready to go." Pro Football Focus rated Seattle's defensive line as the worst in football entering the 2020 season, incentivizing the team to eventually bring on a 2016 All-Pro in Harrison. The Seahawks defense is ranked eighth best against the run thus far this season but has generated just 1.7 sacks per game.