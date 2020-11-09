Coach Pete Carroll said Harrison will be elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Rams if Bryan Mone (ankle) is ruled out, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

If the report that Mone has a high-ankle sprain proves to be true, it's nearly guaranteed that he'll miss time, opening the door for Harrison to make his season debut. Harrison has toiled on the practice squad for over a month, and Carroll believes he's back into football shape and ready to contribute. He will rotate in behind starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.