Hazelton was waived by the Texans on Tuesday, Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790 reports.
Hazelton spent most of his 2021 rookie season on and off of Houston's practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract with the team in January. The undrafted wideout out of Missouri was presumably waived to help make room for newly-signed cornerback Fabian Moreau on the Texan's 90-player offseason roster. Hazelton will now have a chance to get picked up off waivers and compete for a roster spot with a new team this offseason.