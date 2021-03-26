Kazee (Achilles) has signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kazee played under Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn when Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta, so perhaps that familiarity attracted the safety to Dallas. He tore his Achilles after four games last season but is expected to be fully healthy for training camp with his new team.
