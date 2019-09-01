Arnold signed with the Saints' practice squad Sunday, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Arnold was waived Saturday, but will be able to stick around in New Orleans after going unclaimed. The Saints seem comfortable with Jared Cook and Josh Hill as their two options at tight end. Arnold appeared in 10 games last season with New Orleans, catching 12 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.

