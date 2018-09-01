Dan Bailey: Jettisoned by Cowboys

The Cowboys released Bailey on Saturday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

One of the more shocking roster decisions of cut-down day, Bailey's seven-year run with the Cowboys has come to an end. Prior to missing four games due to injury last season, he hadn't missed a game in his career, but the front office must have liked what it saw in Brett Maher during the offseason and preseason. The latter will serve as the team's place-kicker moving forward while Bailey likely fields calls from a number of organizations.

