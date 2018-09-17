Dan Bailey: Turning down offers

Bailey has turned down contract offers from as many as four teams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bailey worked out for the Jets a couple weeks ago and clearly has a market for his services after being released by the Cowboys at the end of the preseason. With several kickers struggling early in the season, he appears to have his choice of a few teams if he does decide to return to action. It appears he's waiting for the right situation and it's unclear when and if he'll decide to play.