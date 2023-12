Chisena reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Chisena saw 16 snaps on special teams (67 percent) in Week 16 en route to two tackles. One tackle came on kick coverage, while the other came on special teams. It was his second time suiting up this season. It remains to be seen if the depth pass catcher will be elevated to the roster again in Week 17.