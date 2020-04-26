Dan Chisena: Getting look in Minnesota

Chisena agreed to a contract with the Vikings on Saturday after going unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tyler Donohoe of 247Sports.com reports.

Chisena didn't make much of a splash at receiver for Penn State -- he finished his career with three catches for 66 yards -- but he attracted some attention from NFL scouts when he won MVP honors in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl, a showcase game for senior players. In that contest, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound wideout recorded five receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Chisena boasts good size-adjusted speed and excelled as a gunner on Penn State's coverage units, so the Vikings could view Chisena as a late bloomer that may find more success at the pro level than he did in college.