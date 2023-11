The Cardinals signed Chisena to their practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The Vikings released Chisena from their practice squad Tuesday, and one day later the former Penn State wideout has latched on with Arizona. Chisena hasn't yet seen NFL action this season, but he played in 27 contests with Minnesota from 2020 to 2022, with the vast majority of his work coming on special teams.