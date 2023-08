The Steelers cut Chisena on Saturday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Chisena was let go as part of the Steelers' initial round of roster cuts heading into the regular season, likely indicating that he could be a longshot to receive a spot on the team's practice squad as well. The 26-year-old appeared in 27 games over his first three seasons with the Vikings, though he has yet to record a reception in the NFL.