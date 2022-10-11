site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dan Chisena: Returning to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Chisena reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Chisena earned the elevation with Jalen Nailor inactive due to a hamstring injury. He chipped in with eight snaps on special teams, which lead to one tackle on kick coverage.
