Dan France: Hitting free agency
The Panthers declined to extend a contract tender to France, who was an exclusive-rights free agent, Max Henson of the Panthers official site reports.
France will thus hit the open market in March, after spending the entire 2017 season on injured reserve due to a concussion he suffered in the preseason. Thankfully, there have been no reports that he's still experiencing any symptoms.
