Orlovsky submitted a blog post at SportsSpectrum.com on Wednesday indicating that he has decided to retire from professional football.

After failing to win a backup gig with the Rams during training camp, Orlovsky became a free agent and was unable to drum up much interest elsewhere, which likely influenced his decision to step away from the game. The 34-year-old was a veteran of 12 NFL seasons, but only made 23 career appearances over five campaigns, splitting time with the Lions, Colts and Buccaneers.