D'Andre Swift: Heading to NFL
Swift announced Friday via his personal Twitter account he has officially entered his name in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Swift has decided to forego his senior season and take his talents to the NFL. During his three seasons at Georgia, Swift impressed with a career average of 6.6 yards per attempt for a total of 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground while adding 73 catches for 666 yards and 5 touchdowns on 96 targets. Swift never missed a game at Georgia but was nicked up at different times, which led to some occasional dips in production. Still, Swift's production coupled with the athleticism he showed on tape should have him as one of the top three-to-five running backs in the class heading into the combine.
