D'Andre Walker: Onto Tennessee
The Titans selected Walker (groin) in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 168th overall.
Walker isn't quite the specimen that fellow Georgia outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter or Leonard Floyd were. But he was productive nonetheless, leading the Bulldogs in sacks and tackles for loss as a senior in 2018. Walker was unable to test at the combine due to a hernia, so it's unclear when exactly he'll be ready to restart football activities. Still, Walker is an interesting player who can get to the quarterback with his strong first step and powerful long arms (34 3/8 inches). He can join a rotation behind 2018 second-rounder Harold Landry at outside linebacker.
