Cruikshank signed a contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Cruikshank had a tryout in Atlanta and signed with the team less than one day later. He was primarily a practice squad member for the Titans in 2023, but he did suit up for two games. The 29-year-old will now spend the offseason competing for a depth role in the Falcons' secondary.