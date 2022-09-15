The Texans brought Ross (undisclosed) in for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.comreports.
Ross reverted to the Dolphins' IR with an unspecified injury Aug. 31 before being waived with an injury settlement just two days later. The 25-year-old cornerback's lone NFL experience came in 2021 when he recorded three tackles while playing 70 total snaps over three games with New England. Ross will look to work his way back onto an active roster at some point this season, now that he appears healthy once again.