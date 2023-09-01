Arias (concussion) joined the Cardinals' practice squad Friday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Arias underwent evaluation for a concussion after the Cardinals' preseason game against the Vikings, but it seems as if he's had time to move past the issue. The young wideout was cut by the team Wednesday after making the initial 53-man roster in order to make room for a waiver claim. Arias went undrafted out of Colorado this offseason, recording 309 yards on 19 receptions in his final year of college.