After making it through the initial final roster cuts, Arias (concussion) was waived Wednesday in order to make room for a waiver claim, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Arias will be a prime candidate to stay in Arizona on its practice squad, as he is the clear No. 6 wideout behind Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson and Zach Pascal. The undrafted free agent averaged 16.3 yards per reception during his final collegiate season at Colorado in 2022.