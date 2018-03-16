Brown didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Bears and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.

Brown was exclusively a special-teams player in 2017 before injuries hit the Bears' tight end corps. Once finally given offensive responsibilities in Week 8, the 25-year-old went on to accrue 13 receptions for 129 yards on 20 targets. While he seemingly isn't an elite talent by any means, Brown should still garner interest on the open market, especially given relative youth.