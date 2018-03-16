Daniel Brown: Not retained by Chicago
Brown didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Bears and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.
Brown was exclusively a special-teams player in 2017 before injuries hit the Bears' tight end corps. Once finally given offensive responsibilities in Week 8, the 25-year-old went on to accrue 13 receptions for 129 yards on 20 targets. While he seemingly isn't an elite talent by any means, Brown should still garner interest on the open market, especially given relative youth.
More News
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Not targeted in finale•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Season-high 32 yards in Week 15•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Two grabs in Week 14 victory•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Catches only target in Week 13•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Posts 23 yards in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Catches two passes in Week 10 loss•
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....