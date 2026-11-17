The Dolphins signed Carlson to their practice squad Tuesday.

Currently the only kicker in the organization after Miami cut Zane Gonzalez earlier in the week, Carlson will likely be elevated from the practice squad to make his team debut in Sunday's game at Buffalo. Though he was released by the Saints earlier this month after missing four field-goal and two extra-point attempts in seven games, the 31-year-old Carlson has converted at a steady 86 percent clip on his field goal over parts of nine NFL seasons.