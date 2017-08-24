Daniel Gray: Waived by Cardinals
Gray was waived by the Cardinals on Thursday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
The rookie out of Utah State found himself buried on the depth chart of a deep, veteran Cardinals defensive squad. Gray will now look to catch on with another team.
