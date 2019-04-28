Daniel Helm: Set to join Chargers
The Chargers are expected to sign Helm as an undrafted free agent.
The Duke product was decent in 2018, catching 26 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Helm will likely battle with fellow undrafted tight end Matt Sokol, among others for a roster spot.
