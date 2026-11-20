Jones will be waived by the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following Thursday's loss to Houston, James Boyd of The Athletic relayed that Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that he planned to "evaluate everything" in terms of the team's QB situation going forward. Now, as a result of Friday's decision, the team's new starter ahead of Week 12 action is Anthony Richardson, per Schefter. Jones -- who is subject to waivers, but would become a free agent if unclaimed by Monday -- will now look for a job elsewhere, and despite his struggles this season, he figures to find a new team relatively quickly, given the signal-caller injury issues that exist around the league.