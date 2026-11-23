Jones cleared waivers Monday, meaning he's now free to sign with any team, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

After being let go by the Colts on Friday, Jones first had to pass through waivers before becoming a free agent. Given the parameters of his most recent contract, it was expected that the veteran QB would go unclaimed. Since that has come to pass, there are several teams dealing with significant signal-caller injury issues, including the Ravens, Patriots and Cardinals that could consider adding Jones, per Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Therefore, it shouldn't be long before Jones is in a new uniform and thus a player of interest to fantasy managers, particularly those in SuperFlex formats.