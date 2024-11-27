Jones agreed Wednesday to sign with the Vikings' practice squad after clearing waivers Monday, Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network report.

After drawing interest from plenty of suitors upon getting waived by the Giants last week, Jones was eager to join a playoff-contending club and appears to have found a good landing spot in Minnesota. Though Sam Darnold will remain the Vikings' starting quarterback, Jones is expected to be elevated from the practice squad and serve as Darnold's backup once he gets up to speed with head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive system. By joining the practice squad rather than Minnesota's 53-man roster, Jones will have the option to sign with another organization if a better opportunity emerges elsewhere later in the season before re-entering free agency this spring. Jones had started in each of the Giants' first 10 games of the season and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while carrying 67 times for 265 yards and two scores in that span.